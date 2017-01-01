My First 2017 Gift!

A 2017 Morning Gift!

So, I'm done with my breakfast and I'm standing at the sink washing the dishes. I hear a 'peck, peck, peck.' Oh no! You don't dare, you woodpecker, you - you aren't going to peck a hole in my window trim....what? IT'S BLUE! He's tapping against the window wanting me to bring out something for him to eat.

To remind you, he is missing the top portion of his beak clear up to the cere, he only has the lower half and his tongue.

Mind you, he's been fed his breakfast, as he is first thing every morning - great seeds, shelled sunflower seeds, cracked corn, and a dessert of crumbled bread.

The other day, he saw me working in the office and was in a bush outside the window squawking like mad. "More eats, food lady!"

That little buggar had better land on my hand pretty soon!!