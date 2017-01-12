And another thing about anonymous sources, one of the great anonymous sources of our era is Kellyanne Conway. She does it every day, she has been an anonymous source for the last ten months particularly during this campaign when it suits her, and it's time to talk about what we do as journalists, and what propaganda ministers do, and that is what she is, is a propaganda minister.
Carl Bernstein Calls Kellyanne Conway A "Propaganda Minister"
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:21 AM
