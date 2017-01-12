Newsvine

Shelby Davenport

About Don't challenge me. I deliver! Articles: 167 Seeds: 34 Comments: 38743 Since: Jul 2011

Carl Bernstein Calls Kellyanne Conway A "Propaganda Minister"

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Shelby Davenport View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMedia Matters for America
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 8:21 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

And another thing about anonymous sources, one of the great anonymous sources of our era is Kellyanne Conway. She does it every day, she has been an anonymous source for the last ten months particularly during this campaign when it suits her, and it's time to talk about what we do as journalists, and what propaganda ministers do, and that is what she is, is a propaganda minister.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor