Beach photos from yesterday (and a jet over NBVC)

By Shelby Davenport
Fri Jun 9, 2017 7:56 AM
Looking down the coast from Mugu Rock, Ventura County

Looking up the coast from Mugu Rock, Ventura County

Mugu Rock - you see this in a lot of car advertisements.

Looking down the coast from Sycamore Cove, Ventura County

Looking up the coast from Sycamore Cove, Ventura County

Jet landing at Naval Base Ventura County

