Watch the Vice Documentary on the Charlottesville White Supremacy Rally

Seeded by Shelby Davenport
Seeded on Wed Aug 16, 2017 8:39 AM
Article Photo

Vice News, to the outlet's immense credit, was on the ground to document the events in Charlottesville this weekend. Reporter Elle Reeve even embedded, for a time, with white supremacist leader Chris Cantwell. What she found speaks for itself, but keep an eye out for the little things. Like, say, how many guns these white supremacists have.

