Newsvine

Shelby Davenport

About Don't challenge me. I deliver! Articles: 166 Seeds: 32 Comments: 38332 Since: Jul 2011

Photo Friday - some new, some old.

Current Status: Published (4)
By Shelby Davenport
Fri Jul 8, 2016 8:46 AM
Discuss:

Just some random ones for today - both old and new.

Article Photo

Crazy Greek dancer!

Article Photo

Just an experiment to see if I could get a shot of filtered sunlight.

Article Photo

These drywall panels are still around....somewhere.... I painted them on a bedroom wall in one of the homes my daughter was renting at the time. We replaced them when Katie wanted to keep them.

Article Photo

This has always been one of my favorites - the view from the back of my mom's home when she lived in Tucson.

Article Photo

How about a little cool down!

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor