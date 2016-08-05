Newsvine

Trump Endorses Paul Ryan, John McCain and Kelly Ayotte - ABC News

Donald Trump has decided to endorse House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sens. John McCain and Kelly Ayotte -- after initially declining to do so and in the case of McCain, assailing him repeatedly.

Trump broke with his usual form, reading from notes. He expressed his admiration for Ronald Reagan his "big tent" theory.

“We will have disagreements, but we will disagree as friends and never stop working together toward victory," Trump said. "And very importantly toward real change. So in our shared mission to make America great again, I support and endorse our speaker of the house Paul Ryan."

