My very own Charros!

I'm outside BBQing and I hear the sound of horses hooves. I look over my back fence, down to the Ojai Valley Trail, and there are five of the most beautiful horses! There was a party at the park behind my house and apparently these Charros were a part of the festivities.

Well, me being me, I ran out with the camera and yelled, "Senores!" They looked up and I started taking photos. Then, Reina and his owner galloped up my back bank and we had a lovely conversation. It was obvious to me that he LOVED his horse. He was like a new father talking about his son.