Newsvine

Shelby Davenport

About Don't challenge me. I deliver! Articles: 166 Seeds: 32 Comments: 38332 Since: Jul 2011

My very own Charros!

Current Status: Published (4)
By Shelby Davenport
Sat Aug 6, 2016 10:06 PM
Discuss:

I'm outside BBQing and I hear the sound of horses hooves. I look over my back fence, down to the Ojai Valley Trail, and there are five of the most beautiful horses! There was a party at the park behind my house and apparently these Charros were a part of the festivities.

Well, me being me, I ran out with the camera and yelled, "Senores!" They looked up and I started taking photos. Then, Reina and his owner galloped up my back bank and we had a lovely conversation. It was obvious to me that he LOVED his horse. He was like a new father talking about his son.

Article Photo

Reina came up to my back gate for a visit.

Article Photo

Beautiful horses!

Article Photo

Prancing and dancing!

Article Photo

This guy loved his horse so much.

Article Photo

Another beautiful horse.

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor