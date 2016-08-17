More from the Ventura County Fair Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Shelby Davenport Wed Aug 17, 2016 7:54 AM not-newsphotographyrodeojunior-rodeophotographers-artforumventura-county-fair Discuss: ! More from the Ventura County Fair.This guy LOVED running free! Nothing bad happened. The riders jump off and catch goats while the horses usually stand and wait or trot back to the start. This guy was FREE and made about 5 rounds of the arena!More of flag guy.The bike/hiking trail goes behind the fairgrounds. People would stop and watch the show for a while. It was a gorgeous day and I got fried!One of the 8-12 year old barrel racers. I loved the markings on this tri-colored paint.My granddaughter's friend competed in break-away roping and barrels for 13-17 year olds. She missed the calf both times and didn't do well in this event.