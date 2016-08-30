Dancing with the Stars 2016 Season 23 Cast Revealed! | Dancing with the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars Season 23 cast has been announced! This season's lineup of celebrity dancers includes TV icons, Olympic medalists, music legends, political figures and more. The 13 new dancing stars are: Amber Rose, Calvin Johnson Jr., Jake T. Austin, James Hinchcliffe, Jana Kramer, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, Laurie Hernandez, Marilu Henner, Maureen McCormick, Rick Perry, Ryan Lochte, Terra Jolé and Vanilla Ice! Which stars will shine brightest in the quest for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy? Find out on the Dancing with the Stars Season 23 premiere MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 8|7c only on ABC.