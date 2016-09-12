No Steering, No Problem! (Video and article)

Jockey Marcos Meneses encountered a scary incident at Gulfstream Park Friday when both of his reins broke during the running of the first race.

The veteran rider kept his composure and kept control of his mount, Chia Ghost, and amazingly emerged from the five-furlong turf race with a victory.

Chia Ghost ($8.60) trailed the field of seven $10,000 claimers early before advancing on the far turn, where the reins broke one after the other. The 4-year-old gelding drifted to the outside leaving the turn into the stretch, but Meneses quickly grabbed onto his mount's mane and the neck strap of his bridle and rode him to the wire under both strong and careful handling.

After registering his second straight victory, the Bernardo Lopez-trained Chia Ghost galloped out along the outside rail before being picked up by outrider Paul Haffner on the backstretch and returned safely to the winner's circle.

