Henry Rollins: Trump Is Going From Grabbing Pussies to Being One | L.A. Weekly (Opinion)

During the president-elect’s acceptance speech, I noticed a difference in his tone and delivery. I don’t think it was exhaustion or the adrenaline that was no doubt coursing through his veins after being elected to the country’s highest office. Nor do I think it was surprise, even though every poll seemed to have gotten it wrong. I think it had just hit the president-to-be what a massive chunk of meat he had torn off.

It was as if he had been punched in the solar plexus and rushed to the podium immediately afterward. Rather than elated or confident, he seemed stunned. This is understandable. I don’t think he counted on getting this far and am not convinced he really wants the job.

You know how Trump said all manner of jobs will be coming back to the States because he’s going to ease taxes on all those corporations, which will beat the fastest path back because they really want all those good citizens of the Republic to have those jobs? Did you believe him? What would any of these behemoths want with American workers when they can pay other humans a fraction of what an American needs to get by? They have stockholders to satisfy and the demands of Amazon.com to supply. Your love of convenience and low prices sent the jobs away. If you paid an American to make your cellphone, only rich people like Trump and Fox News personalities would have them.