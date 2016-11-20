Trump's Chinese Armada: One Shipment From China Every Three Days For Ten Years | The Huffington Post

Republican nominee Donald Trump is selling his supporters a barrel of snake-oil about his ability to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

Recently uncovered shipping documents reveal that Trump kept a fleet of ships busy importing over a thousand shiploads of overseas goods – mostly from China – which amounted to one delivery every three days for the last ten years!

Brands like Ivanka Trump’s G-III collection are listed, as well as the her line of Marc Fisher Footwear, with a specificity, which can tell you exactly how many tons of cheap Chinese consumer goods the Trump Organization’s many ventures imported.

The trove of data which reveals precisely what goods Trump is bringing to America on the cheap, running the gamut from Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, to parts for Trump’s hotels, items for the Trump Towers, Trump’s family owned winery and much much more.