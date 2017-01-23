Trumpism Corrupts: Spicer Edition | The Weekly Standard

This is an amazing piece from The Weekly Standard. Take the time to read the article. Yes, there is some obligatory Obama bashing. But the scathing comments on Trump.....

Crowd size does not matter. At all. It is not correlative with any conceivable marker of presidential success.

Which leads us to the question of why Spicer rushed out on Day 2 of the administration to begin his relationship with the press by insisting on a blatant, demonstrably false, lie. And please understand: That's what this is. It is not spin, or misrepresentation, or cutting a fine line. It's a deliberate lie.