Newsvine

Shelby Davenport

About Don't challenge me. I deliver! Articles: 168 Seeds: 37 Comments: 39109 Since: Jul 2011

Rex Tillerson is already facing a revolt at the State Department over Trump's immigration order – VICE News

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Shelby Davenport View Original Article: Vice News
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 2:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Rex Tillerson has yet to be confirmed as secretary of state but already hundreds of foreign service officers in the State Department are preparing a public demonstration of opposition to the Trump administration’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The demonstration is expected to come through the State Department’s dissent channel, which is reserved for people within the department to express opposition without reprisal. The officers will criticize the executive order for standing “in opposition to the core American and constitutional values that we, as federal employees, took an oath to uphold,” according to a draft of the memo obtained by LawFare.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor