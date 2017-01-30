Rex Tillerson is already facing a revolt at the State Department over Trump's immigration order – VICE News

Rex Tillerson has yet to be confirmed as secretary of state but already hundreds of foreign service officers in the State Department are preparing a public demonstration of opposition to the Trump administration’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The demonstration is expected to come through the State Department’s dissent channel, which is reserved for people within the department to express opposition without reprisal. The officers will criticize the executive order for standing “in opposition to the core American and constitutional values that we, as federal employees, took an oath to uphold,” according to a draft of the memo obtained by LawFare.