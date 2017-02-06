Washington (dpo) - “Too expensive!” “Too complicated!” “Unrealistic!” – This is the sort of criticism US President Donald Trump is currently facing over plans to build a wall along the border with Mexico. An offer from home furnishings brand, IKEA, could solve all of these problems with a single blow.
The Postillon: "Börder Wåll": IKEA offers Trump an affordable solution
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 6, 2017 2:47 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment