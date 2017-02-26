Here’s an idea: Since Donald Trump has announced he’s ditching the annual White House Correspondents Dinner in April, maybe a substitute could take his place. Who better than Alec Baldwin, whose impersonations of Trump on “Saturday Night Live” are growing ever-more eerily close to the real thing?
Zach Braff, Fans Call On Alec Baldwin To Be Trump At Correspondents Dinner | The Huffington Post
Seeded on Sun Feb 26, 2017 7:46 AM
