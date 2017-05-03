Newsvine

In Memory of Misty

By Shelby Davenport
Wed May 3, 2017 7:33 AM
Misty was a pony who spent many last years of her life at Ojai Valley School. She had come from a bad situation but spent the last years of her life giving the kids who had never, ever ridden before the confidence to ride a horse. Patient and loving, Misty gave Katie the confidence she needed. But there was a special bond between these two, even after Katie moved on to larger and more experienced horses. Misty would nicker for Katie whenever she saw her and Katie always made time to love on Misty.

Misty, about 2 years ago.

All Katie wanted for her birthday, two years ago, was to visit Misty and be able to ride her a little. Her birthday wish came true.

For whatever reason, Misty had a bond with Katie. She always perked up and neighed when she saw Katie.

Rest in greener pastures, Misty.

