In Memory of Misty

Misty was a pony who spent many last years of her life at Ojai Valley School. She had come from a bad situation but spent the last years of her life giving the kids who had never, ever ridden before the confidence to ride a horse. Patient and loving, Misty gave Katie the confidence she needed. But there was a special bond between these two, even after Katie moved on to larger and more experienced horses. Misty would nicker for Katie whenever she saw her and Katie always made time to love on Misty.