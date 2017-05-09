Here are all the members of Congress calling for an independent investigation after Comey's abrupt dismissal – VICE News

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, prompting practically every member of Congress to weigh in. Many — including some prominent Republicans — are furious, dubbing the dismissal “Nixonian” and “a constitutional crisis.”

Weeks before what some are now referring to as the “Tuesday Night Massacre,” the now-former FBI director confirmed to Congress that he was spearheading an investigation into possible ties between the Trump administration and Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. On Tuesday, dozens of senators and representatives called for a special prosecutor to lead an independent investigation into those ties, saying Comey’s dismissal tainted the credibility of any future FBI-led investigations.