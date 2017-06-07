Gorilla gives birth with help from human ob/gyn doctors | Daily Mail Online

A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo has given birth to a healthy baby after a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering humans.

A keeper noticed 17-year-old Kira had gone into labor on Thursday. Gorilla labor is typically very quick, but by Friday, it had not progressed and she seemed unwell.

Concerned about the health of Kira and her baby, the zoo brought in a team comprised of both veterinarians and doctors more accustomed to treating humans - with incredible results.