Australian journalist demolishes Trump at G20: 'biggest threat to the west' | US news | The Guardian

A savage opinion of Donald Trump’s presidency that went viral was delivered by one of Australia’s most seasoned political journalists, who is well known to viewers of the national broadcaster for his frank opinions.
Chris Uhlmann, the political editor of the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation, described Trump as “isolated and friendless” at the G20 leaders’ summit, and said his disastrous foreign policy had “pressed fast-forward on the decline of the United States”.
Australian journalist demolishes Trump at G20: 'biggest threat to the west'
Jul 9, 2017
