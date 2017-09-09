Newsvine

I had some visitors, yesterday

By Shelby Davenport
Sat Sep 9, 2017 9:19 AM
I had a number of visitors, yesterday.

Article Photo

The regional variation is interesting. My former Green Valley woodpeckers didn't have any brown on them - they were more black and white speckled.

Article Photo

Scrappy has taken to chasing the Band Tail Pigeons since they are huge and come in large numbers. They are like vacuum cleaners at the feeder! The doves are paying the price.

Article Photo

American Goldfinches

Article Photo

Cute little sparrow

Article Photo

White Crowned Sparrow

Article Photo

Common Titmouse
I don't know what an uncommon one looks like...

