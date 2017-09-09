I had some visitors, yesterday Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By Shelby Davenport Sat Sep 9, 2017 9:19 AM not-newsbirdsdovewoodpeckerstitmousegoldfinchesphotographers-artforum Discuss: ! I had a number of visitors, yesterday.The regional variation is interesting. My former Green Valley woodpeckers didn't have any brown on them - they were more black and white speckled.Scrappy has taken to chasing the Band Tail Pigeons since they are huge and come in large numbers. They are like vacuum cleaners at the feeder! The doves are paying the price.American Goldfinches Cute little sparrowWhite Crowned SparrowCommon Titmouse I don't know what an uncommon one looks like...